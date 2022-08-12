The Fono Trust expands health access for Pasifika in Mt Wellington

The Fono Trust, a charitable health and social services trust, is making its services more accessible to Pasifika communities across Auckland with the opening of a new regional office in Mt. Wellington, Auckland.

The Mt Wellington, Auckland office is the latest to be opened, with other offices operating in Northland and in Auckland's North Shore, West, Central and South Auckland.

The Fono offers wrap-around services that include health, medical, social, dental, vocational training, financial mentoring for people and the recently launched service The Fono LagiOla, or Healthy Minds.

The new office was opened by The Fono founding member and recently knighted Sir Collin Tukuitonga today. Of Niuean descent, respected doctor and Pasifika health leader Tukuitonga was named a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services within the Pasifika community and public health.

Tukuitonga says the new office ensures more support for struggling and vulnerable members of the Pasifika community. "Thanks to our dedicated staff and the communities we serve, The Fono Trust has been on an incredible 30-year journey to improve the collective wellbeing of the Pasifika community with its services and integrated model of care.

"Families across Auckland will be able to experience what has made The Fono Trust so important and so special to those out west," he says.

Though The Fono was built around the needs of Pasifika, its services can be accessed by anyone.