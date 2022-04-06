Fonua-Blake on reserves amid injury doubt for Warriors-Cowboys match

The Vodafone Warriors could be without their interim captain and front row unit Addin Fonua-Blake after warriors.kiwi confirmed that the prop suffered a knock in last week's victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

The extent of the injury remains to be seen, so he's been named in the reserves for the New Zealand club's round five clash with the North Queensland Cowboys just in case. Fonua-Blake will have to get through training this week if he is to play this Friday night.

With Addin on reserves, it means another starting position for Bunty Afoa to join the forward pack.

With Jazz Tevaga picking up a two-match suspension via a dangerous contact charge and Ben Murdoch-Masila back on the casualty ward after picking up a leg injury just 18 minutes into his return to the field last week, Aaron Pene and Bayley Sironen make their returns from injury into the squad. Pene (shoulder) joins the interchange while Sironen starts on the field.

Young centre Rocco Berry is named in the extended bench as well after overcoming a virus suffered last week.

With no injuries in the backline, coach Nathan Brown keeps the same players for this week. Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita remain the halves, Reece Walsh still holds fullback position and Jesse Arthars, who scored two tries against Brisbane last week, continues to impress as starting centre. Kodi Nikorima stays on as halves cover on the bench.

Just as Nikorima, prop Matt Lodge and Reece Walsh faced their former club Brisbane last week, it will be the faceoff against former Warriors Peta Hiku, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Chad Townsend this week at Moreton Daily Stadium in Brisbane. A total of 39 games have been played between the two clubs, 20 of which have gone to the Cowboys and 19 to the Warriors.

Their last meeting in May 2021 saw the Cowboys edge by one point with Valentine Holmes knocking a 79th-minute field goal to end the match 29-28.

To see if the Warriors can tie up with 20 wins against the Cowboys and continue their two-match win streak for the season, you can catch their round five NRL clash this Friday night, 8pm, on Sky Sport.