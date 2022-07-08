Foreign Minister bounces back from her Covid sickbed for Fiji for Pacific forum

Despite testing positive last Saturday for Covid-19, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has confirmed she will be attending the Pacific Islands Forum next week.

Te Ao Mārama understands that the mnister has returned three negative tests so far this week.

She will be joining members and delegates from across the region for what is to be the first in-person gathering of the PIF since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Mahuta has come under fire from opposition parties for what they argue are few meetings abroad with Pacific counterparts.

But she says she is looking forward to the forum's conversations on some "pretty challenging issues".

“There has been a lot of interest in the Pacific and a lot of contest for the attention of the Pacific,” she said.

Of particular concern to western allies is the rising involvement of China in Pacific countries including most recently in the Solomon Islands.

'Looking for strategic solutions'

And in her first formal visit to New Zealand recently, Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa said of the media narrative that island nations don’t understand geopolitics when it comes to China: “Quite frankly, it’s patronising.”

She told Moana Maniapoto on Te Ao with Moana, “It shows that there's thinking there that the Pacific Islands are incapable of navigating the relationships.”

“For us in the Pacific, we are having to steer in terms of where the major players are at. It’s not easy.”

Nanaia Mahuta had been scheduled to be in Suva today for the foreign ministers' meeting in the lead-up to the forum but because she tested positive for Covid-19, she sent Associate Minister Aupito Williams in her place.

“The Pacific Islands Forum is at the heart of our engagement with the region," she said. "It is the pre-eminent institutional structure for addressing Pacific priorities, and talks with the PIF Secretariat were a priority during my visit to Fiji in March,” she said.

She’s looking forward to sharing in the dialogue to provide strategic solutions within the forum on significant issues including climate change, labour mobility and economic resilience.

“Everybody will be looking forward to seeing each other in the flesh and having those dynamic conversations,” she said.