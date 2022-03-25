Former defence minister supports aid over arms for Ukraine

Former Defence Minister Ron Mark is urging ex-military personnel who are considering taking up arms to help Ukraine to opt for humanitarian work instead.

He offers this warning for New Zealand ex-military personal wanting to take up arms to help Ukraine.

“Pretty much the view is, don’t go as much as it might gut you to think that you could be doing something.

"Talk to me and some people I know first because this is nothing like you've ever been to before and you will not have the benefit or the level of support that you're used to,” he says.

Intelligence Mark has received has reported close calls for individuals who have crossed the border and haven’t taken into consideration language barriers, access and resupply of arms and ammunition.

“I've heard stories of people going across the border from Poland. Just walking in, being able to dodge and get around the checkpoints but they have been caught. They've been very close to being terminated on the spot.”

"If they travel over as mercenaries and are captured by the Russians, I hate to think what would happen."

Support aid organisations

Mark says there are other ways to be of service.

“New Zealanders you know you've shown time and time again, on Hadar ops how good you are. It's supporting people, people in trouble. There are organisations like Doctors without Borders, Red Cross and the UN. Those are probably the better options if you really want to make a difference and still come home to your whānau.”

Owen Pomana of Ngati Kahungunu is a volunteer who has helped resettle refugees and is now transporting supplies into Ukraine and evacuating residents. Mark says helping Pomana is a priority for him.

“I know he's about due to do a run-up to Kyiv and he'll be going out of Poland. There will be checkpoints all along the way that he will have to negotiate. Being a foreigner, not looking like them, not speaking their reo makes it challenging.”

Mark is supporting Pomana in a request to the New Zealand government for body armour but has had no luck.

"I’ve contacted Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s office and put in a couple of questions and am waiting for those answers back. I’m hoping that Nanaia will find a way as opposed to a nay."

More than 1000 Ukraine civilians have died in the conflict. European/US alliance NATO says it will also send more military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions against Moscow.