Former Kiwis Forward Frank Pritchard out of coma and 'in stable condition'

Former Kiwis forward Frank Pritchard is said to be in stable condition after being hospitalized last week due to Covid-19 complications that led to him relying on life support while in a coma over New Year’s Eve.

The 38-year-old Australian born Samoan had breathing issues and a collapsed lung while he was in a Sydney Hospital. However, Canterbury Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould tweeted good news regarding his recovery.

“Just an update on Frank Pritchard from his brother. He’s out of the coma and in the award. Lungs are still weak but in stable condition. Will keep you updated.”

Known throughout his career as 'Frank the Tank', Pritchard played for Penrith, Canterbury and Parramatta in the NRL and Hull in the English Super League.

He played 27 tests for the Kiwis from 2005 to 2013 before playing for his homeland of Samoa, racking up 8 tests, captaining them at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.