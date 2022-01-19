Former kura student Dubai-bound for Expo 2020

The Aotearoa Pavillion in Dubai is gearing up to celebrate its biggest month yet at Expo 2020 with performances by Six60, Ngāti Rānana, and dance crew The Royal Family.

Led by curator and creative director Parris Goebel, the week-long experience is intended to appeal to entertainment seekers of all ages.

“It has been such a privilege to be part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Expo journey and to showcase our unique entertainment and culture to the world through our amazing talent,” Goebel said.

Amongst the 30 young dancers selected for the expo is 17-year-old Psalm Cowley-Davis (Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Hāmoa) who has been dancing for the Royal Family for seven years.

“I don’t think it has actually hit yet but it’s just really exciting, especially because we haven’t travelled since 2019,” she says.

Former TKKM o Puau- student Cowley-Davis is one of the many teen performers who are part of the ‘Voice of Youth’ show, which will be an opportunity for singers and dancers between the ages 16-18 to perform, celebrating song, dance and spoken word.

“It’s about showcasing the voices of the youth of Aotearoa and about what goes on in our lives through singing, dancing, and creativity.”

Although international travel is nothing new to the Royal family and their crew, many of whom are still in their teens, due to Covid lockdowns they haven't travelled abroad since 2019, which has allowed them to explore their own backyard.

“We started touring the country in September and it has been so cool!

"I had never been to the South Island before so it was really cool to see our country. We went all the down to Bluff to which was crazy."

The Voice of Youth show will run from January 23-31.