Forum fractured: Kiribati withdraws hours before meeting of Pacific Island nations

Photo / RNZ

The government needs to urgently act to unify Pacific nations during the Pacific Islands Forum this week or risk the group becoming a "toothless organisation" according to National’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Gerry Brownlee.

Leaders from the 16 member nations were expected to meet for the intergovernmental body’s 51st summit in Suva this morning but, just hours before launch, Kiribati withdrew, following Micronesia out the door. Micronesia had announced it wouldn’t come in April.

Brownlee branded the move "extremely concerning" as the countries join a growing number of Pacific nations solidifying ties to Beijing and distancing themselves from western allies.

The Pacific Islands Forum has for years been dominated by Australia and New Zealand, who contribute around $1 billion of aid to the region each year.

In late May, Kiribati signed a number of compacts to work more closely with China, on areas like tourism, marine transportation and the Asian giant's controversial Belt and Road economic initiative.

'Bribes alleged

China has been increasing its presence in the region, forming partnerships with nations in the north Pacific, primarily around non-financial direct investments in the forms of deep-sea ports, sports stadiums and utilities.

The west says Beijing is bribing politicians and saddling the islands with debts for infrastructure projects they do not need and cannot possibly repay.

Riots broke out in the Solomon Islands following a controversial deal Honiara signed with China in 2021; many of the nation’s almost 700,000 inhabitants said it was the result of political bribes.

The breakdown of the summit isn’t just about China versus western influence University of Auckland law professor Jane Kelsey argues.

Similar forums are losing members right across the world as countries opt for national interest, over collective cooperation.

"You might remember that Fiji was actually expelled at one stage after the coup there. And there's been tensions between the Polynesian countries like Samoa, and the Melanesian countries like Fiji and Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu and the Solomons."

'Big brothers behaving badly'

Kelsey, the author of ‘Big brothers behaving badly’, a report on the Implications for the Pacific Islands of the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations says on the China issue, there is a case of western allies jockeying for position and a level of condescension by the likes of Australia, New Zealand and the United States when it comes to thinking they know what's best for the Pacific.

“Pacific island countries have every right to decide who they're going to deal with, and if China is offering them better deals, then they have every right to pursue them.”

“Neither of these outside interests is actually benign. I suspect that one of the benefits for Pacific Island countries is that they're able to use the interest of China in the region to play off against the old colonial powers.”

“We need to see the history here, dating back to colonisation,” Kelsey argues.

Brownlee says the Labour government concedes the appropriate place to discuss security in the Pacific is at the forum, where the groups can express and form common positions but says, if New Zealand's government can’t unify the region, the organisation risks irrelevance.

“The Prime Minister should concentrate her efforts this week on resolving the issues that have seen Kiribati withdraw from the forum, and Micronesia decide not to attend. Failure to do so will render the forum a toothless organisation,” Brownlee said.