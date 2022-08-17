Foster 'unanimously' backed by NZR board, keeps All Blacks coaching job

Ian Foster will remain in charge of the All Blacks after the New Zealand Rugby Board unanimously agreed to keep him in the job.

The board of New Zealand Rugby made the decision over the All Blacks coaching setup at a meeting in Auckland earlier today following weeks of turmoil surrounding Foster.

Public pressure has mounted in 2022 with a historic 2-1 series loss against Ireland in July, followed by the heaviest defeat in nearly 100 years to the Springboks last weekend in Mbombela. It appears a convincing victory the following week at Ellis Park in Johannesburg has been enough to keep his job.

Foster said he is delighted to have the backing of the board.

Chairman Stewart Mitchell clarified the board's situation about the review process of the coaching structure, saying it was agreed earlier this year for the board and Foster to have a meeting at this juncture of the season.

Foster's time in charge of the three-time World Cup winners has been marred by lacklustre team performances, which include the first loss to Argentina, the first series loss (Ireland) on home soil since 1994 and two defeats on the end-of-year tour in 2021.

