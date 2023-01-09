Four arrested by Waikato Police for aggravated robberies

An operation targeting aggravated robberies in the Waikato has resulted in the arrest of a man and three youths by Waikato Police.

The Armed Offenders Squad arrested a 13-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 29-year old after a search warrant was carried out in the rural town of Rukuhia in the Waipā district.

The alleged offending spans several months.

The 29-year-old is due to appear today also, and faces multiple charges of theft, unlawfully using a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

"Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community. A considerable number of resources have been involved in the operation, and today's outcome is a good result," says Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson.

The three youths are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today for several charges including aggravated robbery.