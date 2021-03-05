Four arrests made in relation to Jamaine Wharton's death

Three young men have been charged with assault with intent to injure and will all appear in the Whakatane Youth Court today, Friday 5 March.

Police have also arrested a 42-year-old woman for inciting the assault. She is also due to appear in Youth Court today.

On Saturday 27 February Jamaine Wharton attended a 21st birthday party at the Waiohau Rugby Clubrooms where he was assaulted and later stabbed.

Whakatane Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said in a statement, "while we are yet to charge anyone with Jamaine's murder, the investigation team, including detectives from the wider Bay of Plenty district is focused on piecing together the exact movements and actions of those involved in his death."

"They know exactly who they are and we’re committed to holding them to account for Jamaine and his family and friends."

"We would like to thank those people who have come forward with crucial information."

Te Ao Māori news reached out to Ngāti Haka Patuheuheu, mana whenua in Waiohau for comment. But one spokesperson said they were too distraught to comment. They are focused on calming tensions and anger amongst the community for what had happened to Wharton.

Wharton was buried on Thursday 4th of March after his tūpāpaku was returned to Waiohau Marae where he was mourned by his whānau including his five children and wider hapū.

Ngā whakaaro nui ki te whānau pani.