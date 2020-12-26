Four dead in Christmas holiday crashes in Auckland

Two people have died in a crash on Christmas Day in Auckland in which police say high speed was a contributing factor. Now, a further two people have died in a Boxing Day crash in the city.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at 7.30pm Friday on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road in South Auckland.

Police said the vehicle collided with a power pole bringing down lines.

The road was closed and traffic management put in place.

In a separate incident earlier in the day in Auckland, a person was seriously injured in a Christmas morning crash on Princes Street East in Ōtāhuhu. The person is in hospital in a critical condition.

"This is the second serious single-vehicle crash we've had in Counties Manukau District today," Inspector Jason Homan said.

"In both crashes, high speed appears to have been a factor. We don't want to see any more lives lost this holiday period.

"We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued."

Boxing Day Crash

In another crash Saturday morning, two people have died in a West Auckland accident.

The incident was reported to police about 6am on Boxing Day.

Police say initial indications are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road in Massey.

Two others seriously injured in the crash have been taken to hospital.