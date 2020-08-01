Four Māori health providers secure addiction recovery contracts

Lady Tūreiti Moxon says New Zealand health services have yet to adopt a Māori methodology for addiction recovery and mental health management.

“None of this(mental health and addictions), believe it or not, after all these years, are actually being dealt with in a Māori way,”Moxon says.

She says New Zealand has adopted foreign theories and foreign therapies but they don’t work. Moxon compares it to putting square pegs in round holes.

“We have adopted those things, and believed them to be working for us. But in actual fact the results show they haven’t (worked).”

Mana Motuhake for Māori in health

Moxon has advocated for departure from what she calls, a ‘one size fits all’ approach to health. She wants the government to meet Māori in the middle.

“We are the answer to our own people’s angst and issues,” she says.

“It’s Māori, for Māori, for everyone.”

Moxon says that fir the first time, these four Māori providers will be working with mainstream providers to facilitate a tikanga Māori based approach to addiction recovery. As jubilant as she feels, Lady Moxon says Māori still have a far way to go before the government treats them like equal treaty partners.

“As much as the government likes to think that they have some sort of partnership, it’s actually a master-servant relationship,” she says.