Four Māori named in All Blacks 23 to face Irish

The first All Blacks team of the year has been named to take on the Irish on Saturday night.

Ian Foster's squad has selected four Māori players in the Covid-19 affected squad.

Hooker Codie Taylor (Ngāti Raukawa), and halfback Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu), will start as will the midfield pairing of Quinn Tupaea (Waikato-Tainui) and Rieko Ioane (Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau a Apanui).

Scott Barrett has been named on the side of the scrum, where he played in the World Cup semi-final loss against England in 2019. Richie Mo'unga has been named on the bench despite suffering a stomach bug all week. Foster has also named two players who will make their test debut, Crusaders and Tasman winger Leicester Fainga'anuku on the left wing, while Chiefs loose forward Pita-Gus Sowakula will come off the bench. Sam Cane will lead the side from the openside flank, with Ardie Savea packing down at the back of the scrum.

Crusaders utility back Braydon Ennor has come on to the bench just days after being called into the squad as cover for Jack Goodhue and David Havili who are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. Rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been left out of the match-day 22.

Ian Foster, who is also in isolation says, “while this week hasn’t exactly gone to plan for us, our overall preparation has gone really well."

In selecting this team, Foster said they’ve had to take into account managing players coming from the Super Rugby Pacific series.

“We’ve prepared rigorously for this match, albeit only having a 10-day period together.”

“We have huge respect for this Irish team and can’t wait to run out onto a packed Eden Park on Saturday.

The first test of the year comes just days after the Māori All Blacks defeated Ireland at Hamilton on Wednesday night 32-17 in the tour opener. The All Blacks lost to Ireland 29-20 in the last match between the two countries at Dublin in November 2021.