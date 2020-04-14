Four more deaths of COVID-19, total death toll reaches nine

Four men have died of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the infection in New Zealand to nine.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says one of the men was in Wellington, and three are additional deaths from the Rosewood cluster in Christchurch.

The three deaths from the Rosewood cluster included two men in their 90s and one man in his 80s. The death in Wellington was a man in his 70s and his infection was associated with overseas travel.

Dr Bloomfield says the men who passed away in Christchurch all had underlining health issues to some degree and were all confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The man in Wellington was admitted to hospital on the 22 of March and has been quite unwell in ICU for some time.”

Six of the total deaths were of Rosewood residents who were being cared for at Burwood Hospital.

“We’ve previously signalled the underlining vulnerabilities of the Rosewood residents and this group would continue to be at risk," says Dr Bloomfield.

“That does not make today’s news any less sad. This is the largest number of deaths we have reported any day in New Zealand of COVID-19 and it is a sober reminder of what is at stake here.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,366 after rising 17 overnight.

Dr Bloomfield says the new cases are made up of eight confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

In total, 628 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection. This is up 82 from yesterday.

Fifteen people remain in hospital, including three in intensive care located in North Shore, Middlemore and Dunedin regional hospitals. One of the ICU patients in Dunedin remains in critical condition.

Dr Bloomfield says 39 percent of total cases have a direct link to overseas travel, 48 percent are a close contact of other confirmed cases and 2 percent are confirmed as community transmission.

Yesterday, 1,572 tests were completed and 64,399 tests have been processed in total. The average number of tests processed per day is just over 3000.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, there are 112 Māori people with COVID-19. However, those statistics may be updated later today showing a higher number.

More information on each case can be found on the Ministry of Health website.