Four new border cases, advice to 'play it safe' at Sunday's Bledisloe Cup match

There are four new border cases of Covid-19 today and no new community cases, the Ministry of Health reports.



Two of the new cases arrived from South Africa, via Dubai, on 29 September. They have been in managed isolation in the Sudima in Rotorua and returned a positive test result following an additional test because of previously identified cases on their arrival flight. They are now being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The other two cases arrived from Iran, via Dubai, on 5 October. They have been in managed isolation in the Rydges in Rotorua and returned a positive test result from routine testing around day 3 of their managed isolation. They are both now also being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility



The total number of active cases is now 44 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases and no one is in hospital with Covid-19.



Bledisloe Cup



The ministry is asking supporters at Sunday’s All Blacks match against Australia in Wellington to follow good health advice.

It says to stay home and not attend the game if you are feeling unwell.



Supporters are advised to keep a safe distance from people you do not know while out and about and to consider wearing a mask or face covering when physical distancing is difficult.

The NZ Covid Tracer app should be used to check onto public transport or keep a record of the times and route you took to get to the game.

It is also recommended to use the app on arrival at the stadium and to take note of your seat number. If you do not have the app, keep a record of when you arrived and left the game.



The ministry says to practice good hygiene by washing or sanitising your hands regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the stadium. Sneeze or cough into your elbow.



Following these steps will help to minimise the spread of Covid-19 if community transmission returns.