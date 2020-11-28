Four new border cases - one a Pakistan cricketer

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today and no new community cases.

Two of the new cases arrived from the United States on 23 November and tested positive during routine testing around day three. The third case arrived on 26 November from the United States and was tested on arrival because they were symptomatic. All three cases are now in Auckland’s quarantine facility.

The fourth case is an additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad.

There are now 69 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Pakistan Cricket Squad

One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad’s day 3 swab testing - apart from the six who have already returned a positive result - are negative. The team will next be tested on day six.



The Ministry of Health says the team's exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold while the Canterbury DHB medical officer decides if training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19. A decision is not expected until early next week.

Close contacts of the new positive case, including flight contacts, are being contacted by health authorities. The ministry says everyone who arrived on the same flight as the team is currently staying in an MIQ facility to carry out their 14 days isolation.

Air New Zealand case

All but one of the 18 close contacts of the Air NZ cabin crew member who tested positive in China have returned a negative result. Health authorities are currently arranging to test the final close contact.

Black Friday sales this weekend

The ministry is advising anyone heading out to make the most of the Black Friday sales throughout the weekend to remember to scan in using the NZ Covid Tracer app.



"Customers should also wear a mask in places where you cannot physically distance yourself from others, and wash and sanitise your hands regularly."



The ministry says to stay home if you are unwell and seek advice on getting a test.

"You can still shop online while keeping your community safe."