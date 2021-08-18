Four new Covid-19 cases; Delta confirmed

Four new community cases of Covid-19 were identified overnight.



Genomic testing has also confirmed the latest outbreak in Tāmaki is the highly contagious Delta variant.



One of the cases is a fully vaccinated nurse who works at Auckland Hospital.



Ministry of health officials say they are working urgently to reduce the risk of an outbreak at the facility.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed all four new cases are household or close contacts of the original case discovered yesterday in Devonport on Auckland's North shore.



More to come...