Four new imported cases in managed isolation

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported from managed isolation in New Zealand today, with no new community cases.



Of the four cases reported today, one case is an international mariner staying at the Sudima in Christchurch, two cases arrived from Milan and London via Singapore and one case was detected in managed isolation in Auckland.



The total number of active cases is 81.

International mariners

Day 15 testing has been carried out on all group members who are not already confirmed cases.

There have been a total of 31 positive cases connected to the international mariners' group.



All those who meet the low-risk indicators, which include those who have recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from tomorrow, November 3.