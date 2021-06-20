There are four new MIQ cases of Covid-19 and no new community cases to report in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The new cases are recent returnees from the Philippines, India, Afghanistan and the USA. Two are in Auckland quarantine, and one each are in Rotorua and Christchurch MIQ.



The number of active cases in New Zealand is 22.

In an update Saturday night, the ministry confirmed quarantine free travel with New South Wales remains in place, subject to no further significant developments in the Australian state.

However, it asked anyone in New Zealand who had visited the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend to get "immediately tested."