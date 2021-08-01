Four new MIQ cases, no new community cases

Recent returnees who may have been at any of the locations of interest in Queensland are urged to immediately isolate, after the Australian state entered a snap three-day lockdown on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health is urging anyone who has travelled back to New Zealand from Queensland since Monday, 26 July to carefully check locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

Quarantine free travel with Australia was suspended last Friday, however, since then there have been managed return flights from the state.

"If people have returned on one of those managed return flights since Monday, and have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, we urge them to immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing," the ministry said in a statement.

"If people haven’t been to one of those locations of interest, but have returned from Queensland since Monday, people should still remain vigilant, monitor any possible symptoms and ring Healthline and immediately isolate if any symptoms appear."

MIQ Cases

There are four new MIQ cases of Covid-19 and no new community cases to report on Sunday.

The new cases are recent returnees from the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. All but one is in quarantine in Auckland, with the other in Christchurch quarantine.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 36.