Four new MIQ cases; Perth and Brisbane updates

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Ministry of Health since the last update on Friday.

There are no new community cases, the Ministry said.

All four cases are returnees currently in managed isolation who have returned from Japan, Qatar and Pakistan.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Western Australia update

As reported earlier today, all direct passenger flights from Perth to New Zealand have been "paused".

Western Australia health officials are meeting today to decide whether they will implement further restrictions or a full lockdown.

Premier Mark McGowan said publicly Saturday that a full lockdown was not necessary at that stage because Perth had still been subject to earlier Covid-19 restrictions, including mask wearing and social distancing during most of the worker’s infectious period.

However, he said a lockdown could be enforced if the situation changed.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

The Ministry said contact tracing teams have identified there were 397 passengers aboard the three flights which left Brisbane International Airport after the green zone breach on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, all but two of those people have now been contacted and asked to check the Queensland Government website for locations of interest. Attempts to contact the remaining two are continuing today.

To date, 27 people have got in touch with Healthline to say they were in the locations of interest at the relevant time, the Ministry said. Those people are considered casual plus contacts and have been asked to self-isolate and get tested five days after their exposure.

The remaining passengers who were not at the locations of interest are advised to monitor their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The Ministry said the risk from this event continues to be assessed as low