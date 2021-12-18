Four new Omicron cases in MIQ

There are now a total of eight Omicron cases in MIQ, after a further four cases were detected in recent international arrivals.

"None have been in the community," the Ministry of Health says.

"Of the eight Omicron cases, two are in a bubble but the other six cases are unrelated to each other suggesting no cross-contamination or cross-infection either in-flight or within MIQ facilities."

Today's community cases

There are 39 new community cases to report Saturday, however, the ministry says today’s figures do not cover a full 24 hour period due to a change in reporting times to a midnight-to-midnight cycle, from 9am-to-9am.

The new cases are in the Auckland (25), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (2) and Taranaki (1) regions.

The ministry says eight of the new Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga and three are in the Western Bay of Plenty. Initial investigations suggest they are linked to existing cases.

Both of the new Lakes region cases are in Rotorua and also have potential links to existing cases.

The new Taranaki community case being reported today is linked to the Eltham cluster.

Hospital

Forty-nine people are in hospital. Eight are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 12 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and three in Tauranga. The average age of the cases is 53 years old.

Five people require intensive care or high dependency unit support - one in North Shore, two in Auckland and two in Middlemore.

The ministry says the vaccination status of the cases in the Northern Region wards only is: 59 per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible, 15 per cent are partially immunised, and 22 per cent are fully vaccinated. The status of five per cent is unknown.