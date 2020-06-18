Four Rotorua schools close as Covid-19 checks spread

Four Rotorua schools have closed for the day after they heard there had been a connection between students and the two new cases of Covid-19.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu was notified that the two new Covid-19-infected women travelled on a plane with a flight attendant who returned to Rotorua to spend time with whānau. She visited a house where a student from the school lived.

The student went on to rugby practice with 40 other young players.

That news came late last night with an immediate notice to families to keep their children at home. However, 15% of students still came to school and notification will continue in an effort to reach all whānau today.

The other three schools are Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hurungaterangi, Te Wharekura o Ngati Rongomai.

The flight attendant has been tested and the result has just come in as negative.

Te Ao Mārama reporter Kereama Wright has been chasing the latest developments. More to come