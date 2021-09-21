Fourteen new cases on Auckland's final day at Alert Level 4

Covid-19 Presser from the Beehive. Source: Facebook/Te Ao.

The last day of Auckland's Alert level 4 sees 14 new Covid-19 community cases announced by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

All are in the Auckland region, and one of these is a household contact of the new cases at Whakatīwai. This is included as part of Auckland as it falls under the Counties Manukau District Health Board catchment.

This takes the total in the outbreak to 1,085 and 790 people have recovered.

There is one historical case identified at the border.

Of the 14 cases today, only one was "considered not linked, at this point."

"Once again, most are household contacts already in isolation, and several others are known close contacts."

There are 15 people with Covid-19 in hospital. One is in North Shore Hospital, four in Auckland Hospital and 10 at Middlemore. Four remain in ICU or high-dependency units.

Whakatīwai updates

Over 500 tests were taken at the Wharekawa Marae pop-up testing station yesterday, with over 400 test results confirmed to be negative.

Bloomfield is encouraging everyone in the area to get tested if they haven't done it yet.

Along with Wharekawa Marae, Mangatangi Marae also has a pop-up testing station.

"I also want to strongly encourage everyone in that rohe to go and get vaccinated," Bloomfield said.

More to come.