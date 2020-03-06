Fourth NZ coronavirus positive result

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fourth positive test for COVID-19 in New Zealand.



This positive result is for a New Zealand citizen in his 30s, the partner of the second case announced earlier this week.

The Auckland couple had travelled to northern Italy.

The ministry says the man has been in self-isolation at home since Wednesday and does not require hospital-level care and neither does anyone else in the family home.



It says contact tracing is underway and close contacts are already in self-isolation.

On Friday afternoon, the ministry advised that the man attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena in Auckland last Friday night, 28 February, when he may have been infectious.



He was in the general admission standing area in the front left-hand quadrant of the concert.

"We encourage people who were in the general admission standing area to be aware of symptoms of COVID-19. If people are symptomatic, we encourage them to contact Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number 0800 358 5453."



On Wednesday, the ministry's Deputy Director-General Māori Health, John Whaanga, told Te Ao that whānau Māori should follow some simple steps to help safeguard their health.

"We need to wash our hands, if you're sick stay home. If you're sick, ring Healthline to see if your symptoms are consistent with Covid-19."

Healthline's dedicated COVID-19 number is 0800 358 5453.