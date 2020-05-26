Free firewood delivered to over 100 Hauraki homes

Surplus plantation logs are now being used to keep Hauraki households warm.

These particular logs were left in the bush due to degradation during the lockdown.

Ngāti Tara Tokanui Trust teamed up with DoC and several local forestry contractors to get this surplus wood to over 100 homes, free of charge.

"We targeted kaumātua in the first instance. As more wood became available we were able to soften the criteria," Amelia Williams says.

Amelia Williams received a call from a local kuia who expressed her concern that the lockdown meant that whānau could not gather firewood. She explains that after that conversation, letters were written, partnerships were made, and wood was delivered.

"We know there is severity, we know there is need, and vulnerability." Williams says.

Eventually kuia looking after their moko, sole parent homes, and other struggling families were included.