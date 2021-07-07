Fresh bullying accusations at Oranga Tamariki justice hostel; advisory panel rushes to inspect

Barely a week after the release of a video showing abuse of children in an Oranga Tamariki run facility, more damning accusations have come to light.

Oranga Tamariki has been under fire after Newsroom published a leaked video showing a young person being tackled, restrained, and held in a headlock by staff at the ministry's care and protection unit in Christchurch.

Now reports have come out about another Oranga Tamariki run residence in Auckland.

The Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice residence is based in Auckland. It houses up to 46 young people and is one of the country's four youth justice residences.

An insider, who spoke to Newsroom on the condition of anonymity, estimates more than one restraint a week goes wrong on children at the unit but believes fewer than half of these are reported. Some incidents are so bad, young people are ending up in hospital.

'Unhelpful' leak

Just a fortnight ago, she says it took more than a day for staff to report an incident in which a boy was “smashed in the face” by staff.

Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Advisory Board chair Matthew Tukaki, under orders from Minister for Children Kelvin Davis, visited the site on Tuesday and says the reports from the un-named staff member are unhelpful.

"First of all let's make sure we are on top of the facts here. Ome article does not put forward about what's going in our Youth Justice residences"

Tukaki also says residences like these, which are effectively prisons for youth offenders, aren't necessarily similar to places like the ministry's care and protection unit in Christchurch.

"We are also dealing with young people in those residences who are there either because they are on remand, they're on bail, or they have been sentenced"