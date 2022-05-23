Friends mourn Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts

Friends today mourned the former national president of the Māori women's welfare league, beloved teacher, and champion of Ōtautahi, Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, who died at Christchurch hospital on Friday night, surrounded by whānau.

Reriti-Crofts received many awards for her community service and advocacy over the years, culminating in being knighted as a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community in 2020.

In 1968 Reriti-Crofts joined the Ōtautahi Māori Women's Welfare League and, in 1990, she was elected national president for three years.

A former president of Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i Te Ora (Māori Women's Welfare League Inc) Prue Kapua recalled how Reriti-Crofts enriched the lives of wahine Māori.

“She fought for her iwi, hapū and marae, she fought for the Māori midwives, she fought for te reo, she fought for kapa haka and she’s been a part of Māori women's development, having been a past president of the Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i Te Ora, and continued to be a stalwart supporter.”

Kapua said Reriti-Crofts was always ready for an argument and there was never a time when people weren’t aware of what her point of view was - and was always ready to fight any battle up until the end.

“Right to the end she was arguing and making sure that we were getting the best for our wāhine.”

Kapua fondly remembered her quirky sense of humour and fun, being a kai karakia, highly committed to the Ratana faith and a kaiwaiata.

“We will always love her for that love, that spirit, that joy she always brought to all of us."