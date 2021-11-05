Frightening scenes as shed whips passed East Coast marae

Kathleen Te Rina Parekura was stunned as her whānau at Otuwhare Marae in Ōmaio watched an entire shed being blown to pieces as strong winds cut across a nearby paddock. yesterday

“It was scary to see actually,” she says after filming the incident.

“We were thinking it could have swayed our way but luckily it didn’t.”

Yesterday also saw Te Tairāwhiti flooding, caused by more than a month's worth of rainfall in one day.

Some residents were forced out of their homes in Gisborne as 200 millimetres of heavy rainfall fell, almost three times the average for November. A state of emergency was declared as the floods spread.

Gisborne District Council civil defence emergency manager David Wilson says, “So Civil Defence has set up three different areas across here in the Turanga area.”

“But we still have a number up the coast, whānau who need assistance.”

Further up the coast locals from Tolaga Bay were bracing themselves to see if water rises to 10 metres.

A callout squad from Gisborne Surf Lifesaving had IRB boats in some parts of Gisborne, such as Sponge Bay, to help evacuate local residents due to flash floods and landslips.

“It's been consistent rain for a day and a half now and it was meant to let up already but it hasn't to date,” Justin Martin from the Gisborne Surf Lifesaving group says.