Frontline police staff 'face major challenges'

Recently the government announced an investment of $45 million to police, to help fund improvements to the armed offenders squad and tactical teams training to support police on the frontline.

New Zealand Police Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny hopes the three-part tactical response model will increase community safety across the motu.

“We have really learnt the lessons of the past, and how New Zealanders feel about police,” she says.

“So our vision is that no matter what units we are pushing out, it would be that they could park in front of a school and that the children could come out and be excited to see the police.”

Penny confirms frontline staff are continuing to face major challenges within their line of work, as a result of some major incidents that have occurred over the past six months.

“There’s a lot of talk over firearms, more than there ever has been before. Not only the number of firearms but the propensity and motivation of criminals to use those firearms against each other and against police.”