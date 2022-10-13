Fund to help homeless ends with final $6.8m spend 

Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson has announced a last round of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund of $6.8 million for community groups working with the homeless but a leading housing advocate is unimpressed.

The government fund has seen close to $10 million allocated so far to community groups working with the homeless across Aotearoa, but Te Puea Marae's Hurimoana Dennis says it just isn't enough.

“Whitu tau e tautoko mai ana i rātau, āhakoa te hei runga, hei raro o te taumaha nei te ahua o te kawanatanga kei te mahi tonu mātau."

(After seven years of supporting the homeless, despite the ups and downs of the government, we are still working hard.)



Despite the last round of funds, more is needed to tackle homelessness.

In 2016 Te Puea Marae started some support plans for the poor and homeless families, and in that year alone the marae helped more than 181 families, It's not easy to support those big numbers, and he said the funding of $6.8 million isn't enough- especially with Christmas around the corner.

“He pai ana te whakaaro a te tuahine e Marama hei tautoko mai ana kia matau ki ētahi atu nga kaupapa kei te iti ana mō tēnei kaupapa.”

(Sister Marama has a good idea to support us in this matter but it just isn't enough at this time)

There are roughly more than 20,000 homeless people in Aotearoa today with a rise in numbers this year.