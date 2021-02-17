Further cases confirmed at Papatoetoe High School

Vaughn Couillault has praised his school's efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

That came after a hectic week that began with health officials confirming community transmission of Covid-19 was back, with one of those cases a student at the high school. A further two cases have since been detected at Papatoetoe High School.

"We were notified just before midday before the minister made the announcement, which is normal practice, that we have had two new positive cases," the Papatoetoe High School principal said. "Both of those cases are already in isolation. So we have a year 9 student who is a classmate of the original student at our school and we have that student's older sibling."

But, all that aside, the school is still proud of the way it has handled the past few days.

Good mahi

"I'm proud of the mahi we have done. When you look at the numbers of people that have been tested, of 1500 that could have possibly be tested, that's students and teachers, there have been more than 1100 people that have been tested."

The spotlight has really been on the school and its processes but Couillault believes they could not have done anything better.

"I don't think we have done anything wrong but there are always ways to get better, quicker, faster, stronger. I think the people from public health have been amazing."

But according to some reports, some Māori families are struggling with the closure of their kura, as the school is a place where poor students could get fed.

Couillault said, "If whānau are tentative about coming forward, don't be. We will continue to provide the support you have enjoyed in the past."

The big question now is: Has the virus been caught within the school and its wider community?