Gabrielle In Pictures: Cyclone swamps motu

The township of Fernhill, west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss

Yacht stuck on the rocks in Great Barrier.

A yacht stuck on the rocks on Great Barrier Island Photo: Supplied / Ninette Birck

 
Home flooded up to its roof in Rissington, Hawke's Bay.

Flood waters reached up to the roof of this house in Rissington, north west of Napier Photo: Supplied / Adam Hedley

Workers in New Zealand from Tonga sought shelter on the roof Photo:

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne, during Cyclone Gabrielle, 14/2/23

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Ray Worters

Northland

Towns in and near the Bay of Islands area in Northland, including Moerewa, Kawakawa, and Paihia, have seen damage, debris, flooding, and tree falls from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana

Flooded roads in Kaipara District, Northland.

Flooded roads in Kaipara District, Northland Photo: RNZ / Soumya Bhamidipati

Kaipara District Photo: RNZ / Soumya Bhamidipati

ACE Rentals in Dargaville have been delivering excavators and sweepers through the night to help clear storm damage, but the company's yard flooded with the heavy rain

ACE Rentals in Dargaville were out delivering excavators and sweepers through the night to help clear storm damage Photo: Supplied/ ACE Rentals

ACE Rentals in Dargaville were up overnight helping supply heavy machinery during the storm, but the company's own yard flooded with the heavy rain Photo: Supplied/ ACE Rentals

Towns in and near the Bay of Islands area in Northland, including Moerewa, Kawakawa, and Paihia, have seen damage, debris, flooding, and tree falls Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana

Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana

Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana

Police at a flooded property on Whareora Road in Whangārei during Cyclone Gabrielle. 14/2/23

Police at a flooded property on Whareora Road in Whangārei. Photo: RNZ/ Soumya Bhamidipati

Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana

Auckland

Workers Clearing fallen trees from power lines near Kumeu, during Cyclone Gabrielle. 14/2/23

Workers removing downed trees from power lines near Kumeū. Photo: RNZ/ Marika Khabazi

Road crews work to clear fallen trees in Kumeū, Auckland.

A worker out clearing fallen trees from power lines near Kumeū. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Barge stuck on the rocks behind a B&B on Great Barrier Island.

A barge stuck on the rocks on Great Barrier Island. Photo: Supplied / Tryphena House

Workers at the Henderson Civil Defence Centre at Trust Arena, 14/2/23

Workers at the at the Civil Defence Centre at Trust Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday morning, including Sir Michael Jones (second from left) Photo: RNZ/ Ashleigh McCaull

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visiting the Trust Arena Civil Defence Centre in Henderson, Auckland. 14/2/23

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arrives at the Civil Defence Centre at Trust Arena in Henderson Photo: RNZ/ Ashleigh McCaull

Kumeū's roads flooded after heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle on 14 February, 2023.

Traffic battling the water in Kumeū Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Debris on the roads up to Auckland's Muriwai from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo taken 14 February. Marika Khabazi

Debris on the road to Muriwai Photo: RNZ / MARIKA KHABAZI

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) chief executive Kerry Gregory (centre) gives an update on the Muriwai incident, where two brigade volunteers became trapped after a house collapsed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory giving a brief on Tuesday morning about two firefighters who were trapped in a crushed house during a landslide in Muriwai late on Monday Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A house has collapsed after a slip on Rayner Road, Piha, west of Auckland.

A house collapsed after a slip on Rayner Road, Piha Photo: Supplied

Strong winds from Cyclone Gabrielle brought down trees on Hobson Street, in Auckland's CBD.

Strong winds brought down trees on Hobson Street, in Auckland's central business area Photo: RNZ / Jeremy Rees

Waikato

A slip across the road at Sailors Grave, near Tairua, during Cyclone Gabrielle. 14/2/23

A slip covering the road at Sailor's Grave, near Tairua Photo: Supplied/ Leonard Powell

Flooded along Tararu Road in Thames after Cyclone Gabrielle unleased fury overnight.

Flooding on Tararu Road/ State Highway 25, in the north end of Thames, early on Tuesday morning Photo: RNZ/Luka Forman

Albert Street in Thames was flooded on 14 January, 2023 after heavy rain.

Albert Street in Thames Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman

Flooding in Albert Street, Thames on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

Albert Street, Thames Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Ngati Maru Highway, which leads into the Thames township, was flooded after heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ngati Maru Highway, which leads into the Thames township, was flooded after heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman

Flooding in Thames during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Photo: RNZ/ Luka Forman

Cyclone Gabrielle caused flooding on Tararu Road and brought down much of the cliff mud.

Flooding on Tararu Road in Thames brought down mud from the cliffs Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman

Cyclone Gabrielle flooded Tararu Road and brought down much of the cliff mud.

A river of mud across Tararu Road in Thames Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman

Power lines down in Scott St, Leamington, Cambridge, Waikato.

Power lines down in Scott Street, Leamington, Cambridge, Waikato Photo: RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti

the small township of Fernhill west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks.

the small township of Fernhill, west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne, during Cyclone Gabrielle, 14/2/23

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Ray Worters

The Taruheru River in Gisborne during Cyclone Gabrielle, 14/2/23

The high water line is clearly visible along the Taruheru River in Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Kate Green

Slips and foliage block a one-way bridge in Rissington, Hawke's Bay.

Slips and foliage blocking a one-way bridge in Rissington Photo: Supplied / Adam Hedley

Ormond Road flooding.

Ormond Road, Gisborne Photo: Tairawhiti Civil Defence

Fallen gum tree behind a 'beware of falling branches sign' in Mārewa, Hawke's Bay.

A falling gum tree behind a 'beware of falling branches sign' in Mārewa Photo: Supplied / Paula Thomas

In Tairāwhiti, farmers near Tolaga Bay saw forestry slash and land damage from winds and heavy rain as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

More forestry slash was strewn about in Tolaga Bay Photo: Supplied / Bridget Parker

Tolaga Bay farmers reported forestry slash and land damage Photo: Supplied / Bridget Parker

Countdown supermarket in Napier closed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The empty car park at Countdown Napier - supermarkets and many other businesses closed for the storm Photo: RNZ/ Krystal Gibbens

Taranaki

Truck trailer blown on its side SH3 between New Plymouth and Bell Block, near Henwood Road on ramp.

A truck trailer blown onto its side State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Bell Block, near the Henwood Road on-ramp Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Builders' wrap torn from the Atkinson Building in downtown New Plymouth after strong winds from Cyclone Gabrielle. The building is currently the being refurbished by Te Atiawa iwi.

Builders' wrap torn from the Atkinson Building in downtown New Plymouth. The building is currently being refurbished by Te Atiawa iwi Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Manawatū

Flooding at Herbertville Campground on the Tararua District Coast, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Flooding at Herbertville Campground in the Tararua District Photo: Supplied / Herbertville Campground

Flooding at Herbertville Campground on the Tararua District Coast, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Herbertville Campground Photo: Supplied / Herbertville Campground

National state of emergency: What you need to know

  • The New Zealand government has declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
  • The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local State of Emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke's Bay.
  • A national state of emergency gives the national controller legal authority to apply further resources across the country and set priorities in support of a national level response.
  • Put safety first. Don't take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water. Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.
  • Stay at home if it is safe to do so. But have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.
  • If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.
  • People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of Civil Defence and emergency services.
  • Do not try to walk, play, swim, or drive in floodwater: even water just 15 centimetres deep can sweep you off your feet, and half a metre of water will carry away most vehicles. Flood water is often contaminated and can make you sick.

