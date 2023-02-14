Gabrielle In Pictures: Cyclone swamps motu

The township of Fernhill, west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss
A yacht stuck on the rocks on Great Barrier Island Photo: Supplied / Ninette Birck
Flood waters reached up to the roof of this house in Rissington, north west of Napier Photo: Supplied / Adam Hedley
Workers in New Zealand from Tonga sought shelter on the roof Photo:
Northland
Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana
Flooded roads in Kaipara District, Northland Photo: RNZ / Soumya Bhamidipati
Kaipara District Photo: RNZ / Soumya Bhamidipati
ACE Rentals in Dargaville were out delivering excavators and sweepers through the night to help clear storm damage Photo: Supplied/ ACE Rentals
ACE Rentals in Dargaville were up overnight helping supply heavy machinery during the storm, but the company's own yard flooded with the heavy rain Photo: Supplied/ ACE Rentals
Towns in and near the Bay of Islands area in Northland, including Moerewa, Kawakawa, and Paihia, have seen damage, debris, flooding, and tree falls Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana
Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana
Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana
Police at a flooded property on Whareora Road in Whangārei. Photo: RNZ/ Soumya Bhamidipati
Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana
Photo: Supplied / Joe Rapana
Auckland
Workers removing downed trees from power lines near Kumeū. Photo: RNZ/ Marika Khabazi
A worker out clearing fallen trees from power lines near Kumeū. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi
A barge stuck on the rocks on Great Barrier Island. Photo: Supplied / Tryphena House
Workers at the at the Civil Defence Centre at Trust Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday morning, including Sir Michael Jones (second from left) Photo: RNZ/ Ashleigh McCaull
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arrives at the Civil Defence Centre at Trust Arena in Henderson Photo: RNZ/ Ashleigh McCaull
Traffic battling the water in Kumeū Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine
Debris on the road to Muriwai Photo: RNZ / MARIKA KHABAZI
Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory giving a brief on Tuesday morning about two firefighters who were trapped in a crushed house during a landslide in Muriwai late on Monday Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi
A house collapsed after a slip on Rayner Road, Piha Photo: Supplied
Strong winds brought down trees on Hobson Street, in Auckland's central business area Photo: RNZ / Jeremy Rees
Waikato
A slip covering the road at Sailor's Grave, near Tairua Photo: Supplied/ Leonard Powell
Flooding on Tararu Road/ State Highway 25, in the north end of Thames, early on Tuesday morning Photo: RNZ/Luka Forman
Albert Street in Thames Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman
Albert Street, Thames Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell
Ngati Maru Highway, which leads into the Thames township, was flooded after heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman
Photo: RNZ/ Luka Forman
Flooding on Tararu Road in Thames brought down mud from the cliffs Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman
A river of mud across Tararu Road in Thames Photo: RNZ / Luka Forman
Power lines down in Scott Street, Leamington, Cambridge, Waikato Photo: RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod
Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti
the small township of Fernhill, west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss
The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Ray Worters
The high water line is clearly visible along the Taruheru River in Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Kate Green
Slips and foliage blocking a one-way bridge in Rissington Photo: Supplied / Adam Hedley
Ormond Road, Gisborne Photo: Tairawhiti Civil Defence
A falling gum tree behind a 'beware of falling branches sign' in Mārewa Photo: Supplied / Paula Thomas
More forestry slash was strewn about in Tolaga Bay Photo: Supplied / Bridget Parker
Tolaga Bay farmers reported forestry slash and land damage Photo: Supplied / Bridget Parker
The empty car park at Countdown Napier - supermarkets and many other businesses closed for the storm Photo: RNZ/ Krystal Gibbens
Taranaki
A truck trailer blown onto its side State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Bell Block, near the Henwood Road on-ramp Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin
Builders' wrap torn from the Atkinson Building in downtown New Plymouth. The building is currently being refurbished by Te Atiawa iwi Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin
Manawatū
Flooding at Herbertville Campground in the Tararua District Photo: Supplied / Herbertville Campground
Herbertville Campground Photo: Supplied / Herbertville Campground
- RNZ
National state of emergency: What you need to know
- The New Zealand government has declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
- The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local State of Emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke's Bay.
- A national state of emergency gives the national controller legal authority to apply further resources across the country and set priorities in support of a national level response.
- Put safety first. Don't take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water. Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.
- Stay at home if it is safe to do so. But have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.
- If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.
- People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of Civil Defence and emergency services.
- Do not try to walk, play, swim, or drive in floodwater: even water just 15 centimetres deep can sweep you off your feet, and half a metre of water will carry away most vehicles. Flood water is often contaminated and can make you sick.