Gambling harm to Māori and Pasifika part of Health Ministry review

Submissions on the draft Strategy to Prevent and Minimise Gambling Harm are being sought by the Ministry of Health, which recognises that greater harm is experienced by Māori and Pasifika communities.

"Harm from gambling is a significant public health issue for our communities, and to individuals, families and whānau, but this harm is not evenly spread across our communities, as Māori and Pacific people experience more harm from gambling," the Ministry of Health, which is responsible for refreshing the strategy at three-yearly intervals, said in an annoucement.

A longitudinal study by the ministry found that Māori and Pacific adults are five to eight times more likely to become problem gamblers than other New Zealanders.

In 2019 the ministry told Te Ao Māori news, 16.7 percent of Māori used pokie machines in any venue whether it is a pub, club or casino.

Between 6 and 28 September, the ministry is holding a series of public consultation meetings online, with a Māori Hui set down for Monday 20 September, 11am – 1pm, and a Pacific Hui later that same day, from 5.30pm – 7.30pm.

Submissions can be made by completing the online submission form available from the ministry's consultation hub

The closing date for submissions is Friday 8 October at 5pm.