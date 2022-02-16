Gay conversion at 16; Kiritapu Allan speaks out after ban passes in Parliament

Above: East coast MP and Civil Defence minister Kiritapu Allan / NZME

East Coast MP and Civil Defence minister Kiritapu Allan has opened up about an experience of church-imposed gay conversion therapy when she was just 16.

Allan talked on Facebook last night following the passage of new legislation banning the controversial practice saying "At 16, I went through conversion therapy (it wasn’t called that, but that’s what it was) through my church."

“I desperately tried to ‘pray the gay’ away - to be accepted by my family, community and church,” she wrote.

The now openly-lesbian gay rights campaigner said it took her "a long time", to "shake" shame and trauma imposed by the church.

“My “illness” and “weakness” to temptation was etched as sin into my skin.” she said.

The new legislation makes it an offence to perform conversion practices on a person aged under 18, or someone with impaired decision-making. Those who ignore the law could face up to three years in prison, or five years should they cause serious harm.

Alan praised the new legislation saying it ensures the practice is "banned in our country for good".

“For our next generation of babies, I am so incredibly relieved. Thank you to everyone that championed this change 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽” she wrote.

The bill passed with 112 MPs in favour including all those from Labour, Act, the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori.

The bill was opposed by eight National MPs: Simon Bridges, Simeon Brown, Melissa Lee, Todd McClay, Simon O'Connor, Chris Penk, Shane Reti and Michael Woodhouse.