'Gender pay gap' doesn't exist in Māori businesses

Sexism and racism are the "legacy of Māori's colonial experience" of a patriarchal society.

That's according to Māori Professor Dr Ella Henry, who says Māori culture traditionally did not have a gender differentiation. Neither is there a gender pay gap generally in Māori organisations, she says.

But this week marks the time that all New Zealand women start "working for free' for the year because of pay gaps. Stats NZ has found a 9.1% gender pay gap. And for every $1 a Pākeha man makes, a Māori man makes 84 cents, and a Māori woman makes 75 cents.

The campaign, MindtheGap NZ, is urging Kiwis to #JustAsk businesses about their pay gaps. But this may not have any relevance to Māori organisations because men and women are treated equally.

"That was reflected in the value of our labour, so I think that's what we can contribute to New Zealand thinking," Henry says.

"I think this MindTheGap strategy is excellent but I don't think that we should rely on our most vulnerable, which is women of colour, to approach their bosses and say, 'Hey boss what's the gap?' We have to look at those with power and privilage to highlight the gap."

Lower salary cap

Dr Henry who is a senior AUT professor, has experience in business, Māori Indigenous development and sociology. She has found when working for a Māori organisation, the gender gap is far less between men and women because they operate on far lower revenues, mainly in hauora (health) and social services.

Even at the executive level, the salary cap is definitely lower, she says.

"That is a problem about the funding and profitability of Māori organisations rather than a gender pay gap."

Global Women chair Theresa Gattung is one New Zealand's top businesswoman and was a former chief executive of Telecom New Zealand says there are groups such as iwi Māori showing the way forward.

"Yes! Iwi governance, politicians, the practices around pay transparency, negotiations, whatever the practices are that have worked in those organisations could work elsewhere."

"Cabinet ministers are paid the same whether they're Māori, Pākēhā, wāhine tāne. There are groups that enjoy fairness in their pay."