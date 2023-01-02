'Gentle soul', pāpā of 4 killed in R&V crash remembered

Jardon Te Hau (31) died after being hit by a car while walking to Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne on New Year's Eve. Photo / Supplied via NZME

A father of four who was hit and killed by a car, alongside his brother-in-law outside the Rhythm and Vines music festival, has been remembered as a 'gentle soul'.

Jardon Thomas Te Hau had turned 31 on Christmas Eve, when just days later he was struck and killed alongside his 18-year-old brother-in-law as they made their way to the festival on New Year's eve.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Snowsill Rd, roughly 500 metres from the festival grounds, at 9:15 pm.

Speaking to NZME today, whānau said they have been given few additional details about the crash other than that Jardon was killed almost instantly while his brother-in-law died after he was taken to hospital.

In a statement, the whānau paid tribute to Te Hau’s character and generosity.

“Jardon lived life to the fullest,” the statement said.

“He was a colourful character with the biggest heart who would do anything for anyone.

“He was a wonderful dad to his four babies.

Jardon was born, raised and lived all his life in Te Tai Rāwhiti. He had attended Gisborne Boys’ High School.

“He had a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, partner and children.” the statement read.

Police say inquiries are ongoing, including into the circumstances of the crash, the whānau have asked the 18-year-old not yet be named.

Jardon will lay in state at the family home on Tuesday, ahead of a 1:00 pm Wednesday service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Stout St in Gisborne.

A Givealittle page has been established to help cover his funeral costs and has raised over $2500 so far.

A whānau member who did not want to be identified told the Herald she lost two loved ones in one day.

“This is all so heartbreaking,” she said.

“I am pretty shattered. I had just finished work when I heard the news.”

The woman said drivers needed to be careful on the roads, especially at events where many people were out walking.

"Four days out of a year, our town is packed, so many walk, drivers should be careful.

"My cousin lost the love of her life, the father of her babies. And [the younger man] was only 18."

"Drivers need to be more cautious. Nobody should be dying while going to a festival."

Gisborne Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga said the tragedy was being felt throughout Te Tai Rāwhiti.

“The thing about Gisborne, is it’s a close-knit city,” he said.

Additional reporting - NZME