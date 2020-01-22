Gerard Beale sharp and ready for final Warriors season

Warriors centre Gerard Beale (Te Atiawa) is sharp and ready to take on his final season with the Warriors following his horrific knee injury last August.

Despite the unfortunate end to last season, Beale hopes the team will be able to redeem their status in this upcoming season.

Internal changes have been made in the club to maximise on beginning the new season with a bang, changes that Beale says has made a difference.

"The boys have been bouncing into training on Mondays, which isn't usual in pre-season. But we are all still getting our times, everyone's getting faster and fitter. So we are ticking along nicely," Beale says.

Towards the back end of the season the Warriors faced a losing streak which caused frustration to the side, however, they are now eager and ready to change those statistics.

"It's important that we learn from that experience and we're looking to have a real crack this year, with the changes we've made. I've got confidence in the team and the club and hopefully do a lot better."

While this may be Beale's final season for the Warriors, he is hopeful there's something else for him in the pipeline.

"I definitely know there will be opportunities. I just got to make sure I put my best foot forward. But I think for a lot of players, footy careers, they go like that. You do have to think about after. You can't just hide from it or think you can play until you’re 100."

However, chasing the dream is something he won't be doing.

"I want to be in a position where I don't want to be chasing it, and still playing for the right reasons. So if I wanted to stop, I could just stop."

But before the first game kicks off, he has a huge focus on becoming match-fit.

"Obviously get the body right, I'm pretty confident I can get there. I suppose, hopefully I can add experience, just around game awareness. Whether its centre, wing and then obviously my strengths and obviously trying to play to that I guess, I'm not a fuss but I definitely can add value in other areas."

Round one kicks off on the 14th March where the Warriors will take on the Newcastle Knights in Newcastle.