Get up close with Stan Walker during his nationwide book tour

New Zealanders have the chance to get close and personal with Stan Walker during his upcoming book tour, hosted by mental health advocate Mike King.

The book Impossible: My Story, to be published on October 7, is a personal reflection on Walker’s life growing up in a family where love and violence were entwined. It covers abuse and addiction, hardship, cancer and discrimination.

“With all the trials and tribulations, I am still thankful. Coming to the end of a very long chapter in my life, I decided that now was the perfect time to write this book and share my story - the full story - for the very first time,” Walker says.

Stan Walker reaches the best point in his life, releases new waiata and book / Tapatahi, August 4, 2020

As part of the tour in November, Walker and King will visit Lower Hutt, Tauranga, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Napier, Blenheim, Greymouth, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Each stop on the tour will allow people to come to an intimate, up-close and personal evening with Walker. He will talk about the book and perform acoustic renditions of some of his greatest hits, including Bigger, Give and Choose.

“It's a story about forgiveness and a journey to redemption. It's a tale of a young Māori boy from Tauranga finding his place and purpose in the world while never forgetting who he is, where he came from and who he came from.”

Mike King will be the host. Source / Te Ao

Alex Hedley of HarperCollins is proud to be publishing the book.

“Stan’s story is as inspiring as it is confronting, as honest as it is powerful. It will leave readers with a sense that you can overcome and achieve anything if you just believe you can.”

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 9.

Tour dates: Invercargill November 16, Dunedin November 17, Christchurch November 19, Greymouth November 20, Blenheim November 22, Lower Hutt November 24, Napier November 25, Whanganui November 26, 28 Nov New Plymouth November 28, Tauranga November 29.