Get the jab and go into draw to win Rarotonga holiday

Thinking about that next tropical holiday when borders open but still yet to get vaccinated? Here's your chance to vaccinate and be in to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Rarotonga.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said at today's Covid-19 Update “I want to particularly mihi to our Māori health providers for coming up with innovative ways to get vaccinated so we are protected by the virus. I do hear there are prizes on offer including a trip to Rarotonga.”

Waikato-Tainui, in conjunction with a number of health providers, wants people to get down to Hopuhopu, Ngaruawahia from tomorrow morning at 10 am [Saturday, September 25] to get vaccinated. The clinic is open to Māori and non-Māori wanting to get their vaccination dose.

The pop-up vaccination drive-through clinic aims to attract more than 1000 people, with the 'Aio nuku, Aio rangi' mass vaccination event offering up to $5000 worth of cash prizes including an all-expenses-paid trip to Rarotonga. Other prizes include a BBQ for the home marae, Apple airpods, air fryers, vouchers and more.

The Cook Islands has moved to make it mandatory for all visitors aged 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated when travel eventually resumes. Last week Cook Islands prime minister Mark Brown announced the islands would remain at alert Level 2 until there had been two weeks without Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand.

"All future tourists to the Cook Islands aged above 12 years would need to be fully vaccinated (except those with a medical certificate)," the prime minister's office said.

On Monday King Tūheitia and Tuwharetoa paramount chief, Sir Tumu Te Heuheu banded together to encourage all Māori to get vaccinated. The call follows Māori vaccination rates improving with mobile units and other innovative strategies by Māori health providers. However, Māori remain significantly behind other communities and misinformation is widespread.

Kīngitanga spokesman Ngira Simmonds said a mass vaccination drive to vaccinate more than 1000 Māori was in response to the call by King Tūheitia.