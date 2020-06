As COVID-19 concerns are slowing lessening, the focus is now on developing trade training pathways for those who are unemployed.

The government has invested $1.6bil into trades and apprenticeships free vocational training for all New Zealanders to boost the economy.

But Northland's General Manager of Trades Training, Huhana Lyndon, says this is not a simple resolution for the issues Māori and Pasifika face.