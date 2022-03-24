Gisborne: A 'March worth of rain' in 7 hours

By Kelvin McDonald
Poverty Bay Flats area.  Credit / Tairāwhiti Civil Defence

A month's worth of rain has fallen in Gisborne in just seven hours, the Met Service says, as severe weather battered Te Tairāwhiti.

The band of heavy rain has now moved south toward Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

This morning Met Service said Gisborne Airport had recorded 86.9mm of rain in seven hours - a 'March worth of rain'. It says parts of Gisborne will likely see some further rain today but at lower intensities, as the bad weather makes its way south.

About 8.00am, Met Service issued an update advising that the red weather warning for Gisborne has been lifted and orange heavy rain warnings are now in place for Wairarapa, and for Hawke's Bay where heavy rain will return this evening.

"With the heavy rain situation, we are advising people to please keep non-essential road use to a minimum.

"Don’t be alarmed if you see a ‘flooded’ road - but please do stay away," Hawke's Bay Civil Defence is telling locals this morning.

