Gisborne tsunami evacuation routes launched

The Gisborne District Council has launched its city evacuation routes and tsunami inundation modelling for the Tairāwhiti region to ensure its residents are prepared for a possible tsunami.

A series of drop-in sessions and roadshow meetings will be held over the coming months.

Council's principal scientist Dr Murry Cave says residents being informed is key to surviving a 10-15 metre tsunami inundation generated by an 8.9 magnitude earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone.

He says Tairāwhiti has not experienced a major tsunami such as in Japan and South East Asia and those events demonstrated the widespread impact of tsunami on communities.

“Tairāwhiti is probably the part of New Zealand that would be most affected by such a tsunami and we need to be prepared,” Dr Cave says.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says a tsunami may take place in our lifetime or that of our children and it is a key priority of Council to ensure everyone is prepared.

“We are all in the same boat and we need to prepare ourselves, our families, loved ones and our community. Remember, if it’s long and OR strong, get gone and self-evacuate.”

