Gisborne's rain troubles upgraded to warning level

MetService has upgraded Gisborne’s rain watch to a warning level for north of Tolaga Bay, as more expected weather troubles descend over the already cyclone-battered region for the next couple of days.

Rainfall is expected to reach 70-90 mm, with peak rates of 10-15mm per hour from 3pm today to 9am tomorrow. Surface flooding and slips are possible, and motorists are advised to refrain from unnecessary travel.

South of Tolaga Bay remains at a heavy rain watch level but may also be upgraded.

The state of emergency, which first started on January 10 when Cyclone Hale’s destruction began, has also been extended for the region until Friday.

The Hikuwai River is predicted to reach 5m, and the ground saturation and road network is the main concern, Gisborne District Council says.

The entire district now has power restored but a strong wind watch for Gisborne, north of Ruatoria, could present issues again.

MetService says 20 roads are still closed, and locals may expect brief closures on SH35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria. There are still speed limits in effect on some parts of the damaged highway.

