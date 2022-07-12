Giving adopted tamariki Māori opportunity to reclaim identity

The government is seeking feedback on proposed reforms to the adoption system. The current laws are almost 70 years old.

Options include giving adopted people access to their adoption records at any age, legal recognition of whāngai, and post-adoption contact agreements.

Otago University indigenous development programme coordinator Dr Erica Newman was awarded a Marsden scholarship last year to study the journey of descendants of Māori adoptees in the search for their tūrangawaewae.

Dr Newman says that, as well as very old laws in the adoption system, there are problems for those who are whāngai through traditional practice but mātua whāngai are not recognised as primary caregivers.

“With whāngai not being recognised in the legal system, not since 1910, it does make a huge difference.

“For those who were adopted by close stranger adoption the struggles of finding their identity to reconnect, that can be really difficult, very traumatic and emotional. For whānau who maybe know or don’t know about a child who has been placed for adoption, there’s a gap in their whakapapa.”

The reforms will require lots of consultation. Focus groups are available for those who want to raise concerns and have their say on what adoption laws should be like in the future.

“There’s also a wānanga in Wellington in August. This will be a really great opportunity for all Māori to be able to come and debate, discuss, challenge and talk about their concerns in regards to the idea of whāngai within legislation – whether it should be or shouldn’t be.”

Dr Newman says whāngai provides tamariki Māori with “their identity”.

“To be raised whāngai is to be raised in your whānau – always knowing who you are, where you’re from, your tīpuna, understanding why you are whāngai and why you’re being raised by your mātua whāngai.”