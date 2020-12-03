Goff: 'Navigating uncharted waters but vital to progress of Auckland'

As Auckland ponders its mid to long-term future, Auckland mayor Phil Goff unveiled his recovery budget, which will shape spending for the next decade in the city, and which has $150 million earmarked for Māori over the same period.

The mayor said his proposed budget responded to the council's unprecedented $1 billion loss in revenue caused by Covid-19.

But what’s in it for Māori? That’s the question put forward by North Shore resident Te Rata Hikairo.

“If you just take a rough estimate of the amount of what Māori pay in rates, $15 million a year is a pittance,” Te Rata says.

According to the proposal, “as well as supporting Maori-led and community-based initiatives, this funding enables the continuation of the council’s Marae Infrastructure Programme, which aims to support marae to be healthy and sustainable cultural hubs”.

The council is committed to Treaty-based partnerships with Māori. The continuing investment of $150 million over 10 years will enable the council to deliver the 10 Māori strategic priorities but Te Rata asks how this helps people on the ground.

Incubation of initiatives

“I know people who are really in a tough place, and this does very little to lift the spirits of those people.”

But the council argues the Māori Outcomes Fund enables incubation of initiatives, with a view to finding long-term alternative funding sources, co-funding opportunities or transition into business-as-usual activity.

Examples include Whau Cafe at Maungawhau and Ngā Kete Akoranga, the council’s cultural capability programme. It also includes Te Kete Rukuruku, which is returning names to Tāmaki Makaurau’s whenua and ensuring Māori language is seen and heard in everyday life.