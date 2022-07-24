'Going for gold' - Silver Ferns in UK for Commonwealth Games

The Silver Ferns are in the UK preparing for their first match at the Commonwealth Games on July 29.

The 12-strong squad includes Māori players Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson and Phoenix Karaka, with Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan in reserve.

Coach Dame Nolene Taurua said the Ferns' defeat to NZ Men in their last outing before Birmingham showed major gaps in the team’s game plan but that had enabled her to take another look at their strategy.

“We’re really confident in the work we are doing, the space we have created in the team, our mindset, and we know that we have a bit more work to do to get those combinations settled.

"Our headspace is going toward gold, our intention is there and that’s a great start,” Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns' first pool game will be against Northern Ireland on July 29, then Uganda on July 30, Malawi on August 1, Trinidad-Tobago on August 2, and England on August 4.