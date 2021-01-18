Goldie painting theft: Three men to appear in court today on burglary charge

Photo / Supplied

Waikato Police have made several arrests in relation to the missing art and antique items stolen from a Hamilton East address during late December and early January.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a Hamilton address on Saturday and a quantity of stolen property recovered.

Three men aged 41, 45 and 49 are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today jointly charged with burglary.

The Goldie painting titled ‘Sleep ‘tis a Gentle Thing’ remains outstanding, police said.

"Police seek the public’s help with any information that may lead to the recovery of this painting.

"If you have any information, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."