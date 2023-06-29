Gorgeous scenery, tasty kai, scooter rides and summer training: Zoe Hobbs starts three-month 'Euro tour'

Champion NZ 100m sprint star Zoe Hobbs who has been in Switzerland this past week is vlogging her Europe travels. Zoe Hobbs / TikTok

New Zealand sprint star Zoe Hobbs is training and enjoying summer in Europe, sharing daily vlogs she jokes "nobody asked for".

Hobbs, 25, has been in Switzerland this past week, the first stop on her three-month "Euro tour".

Zoe Hobbs told her followers on social media she couldn't wait to start her Europe travels. Zoe Hobbs / Facebook

"It’s finally time and I CANT WAIT," Hobbs said Wednesday, sharing several images on her socials of her 30-plus hours of international travel and eventual touchdown in Geneva.

The Kiwi athlete took more than 30 hours to travel from New Zealand to Switzerland. Zoe Hobbs / Facebook

So far Hobbs has vlogged her various gym and track training rituals including bringing her boyfriend along to a summer's day training, which she captioned "man can't handle the heat".

Zoe Hobbs' boyfriend has helped her train in Switzerland. Zoe Hobbs / TikTok

She has also shared glimpses of tasty kai, picturesque scenery, boat rides and her scooter adventures.