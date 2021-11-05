Young people around Auckland are gearing up for Gotyadot, an initiative that brings together Education, Health, and social media, with a call to young people to go get vaccinated.

The mass vaccination event, aimed at people aged 12-34 years is being held at Eden Park and several other locations around Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday and Sunday, with a range of fun activities, food, and music on offer and awesome prizes to be won, and with so much misinformation being spread online, Pere Wīhongi, ambassador for Gotyadot, says messaging is key.

"What is the language? What are the words we are speaking to our children to make it easier to get on board, to break down those barriers that stop people from engaging."

The Iradot campaign was conceived by Pere and other rangatahi as a way to remove some of the fear and stigma people may have about getting vaccinated, especially youth. Pere says prizes and entertainment are tools used to encourage youth to come along and get their dot.

"Our youth aren't rushing to these places. So we offer up these kinds of carrots so that youth engage with this initiative."

In August, young people aged 12-15 of whom there are an estimated 265,000 in New Zealand were given the approval to receive the Pfizer vaccine after Medsafe gave it provisional approval for the age bracket in June. While the team is gearing up for the weekend, it also has one eye on the future, when children under the age of 11 will get approval for the vaccine.

"This weekend isn't the only aim, but we are looking to the future. We are keeping an eye on when our youngest children will become eligible."

Places to get 'dotted':

Eden Park

Saturday 6 November, 12-8pm

Sunday 7 November, 12-8pm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā-rohe o Māngere

Saturday 6 November, 12-8pm

Sunday 7 November, 12-5pm

Kia Aroha College, Otara

Saturday 6 November, 12-8pm

Sunday 7 November, 12-5pm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Oratia

Saturday 6 November,12-8pm

Sunday 7 November, 12-5pm

Westlake Boys High School, Forrest Hill

Saturday 6 November, 12-8pm

Sunday 7 November,12-5pm